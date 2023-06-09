Here are the top Institutional holders of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) shares

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) is -20.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $6.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMBP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $4.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 4.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.81, the stock is 3.73% and 2.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -2.81% at the moment leaves the stock -18.31% off its SMA200. AMBP registered -44.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.64.

The stock witnessed a 2.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.61%, and is 2.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $4.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.16 and Fwd P/E is 12.21. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.06% and -45.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 208.00% this year

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 597.60M, and float is at 148.81M with Short Float at 2.42%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.