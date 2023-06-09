Here are the top Institutional holders of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) shares

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) is -56.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $4.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPHI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.07% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.07% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.42, the stock is 23.95% and 19.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 6.41% at the moment leaves the stock -56.57% off its SMA200. CPHI registered -82.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$31.90.

The stock witnessed a 26.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.84%, and is 25.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.72% over the week and 15.95% over the month.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has around 234 employees, a market worth around $3.65M and $8.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.90% and -89.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.08M, and float is at 5.36M with Short Float at 2.83%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.14% down over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -4.00% lower over the same period. Novartis AG (NVS) is 13.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.