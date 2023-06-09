Here are the top Institutional holders of Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) shares

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) is -0.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.41 and a high of $18.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COGT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.41% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 36.11% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.50, the stock is -1.89% and 2.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock -9.90% off its SMA200. COGT registered 150.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.35%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.41.

The stock witnessed a -5.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.35%, and is -9.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 160.65% and -36.36% from its 52-week high.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.90% this year

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.73M, and float is at 69.89M with Short Float at 6.46%.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fairmount Funds Management LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $8.25 per share for a total of $9.9 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.47 million shares.