Here are the top Institutional holders of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) is -21.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.98 and a high of $15.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DADA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $88.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.45% off the consensus price target high of $120.34 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 90.85% higher than the price target low of $59.79 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.47, the stock is -1.98% and -13.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -24.79% off its SMA200. DADA registered -30.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.55.

The stock witnessed a -7.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.88%, and is 9.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.09% over the week and 7.69% over the month.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has around 2631 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $1.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.16. Profit margin for the company is -17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.56% and -64.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.80%).

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dada Nexus Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.90% this year

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 255.85M, and float is at 248.28M with Short Float at 1.47%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA): Who are the competitors?

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is 26.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.