Here are the top Institutional holders of GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) shares

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) is -59.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $3.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTBP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 82.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.36, the stock is 25.68% and -1.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 12.50% at the moment leaves the stock -69.07% off its SMA200. GTBP registered -88.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.13%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.50.

The stock witnessed a 20.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.27%, and is 46.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.29% over the week and 18.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 100.33% and -89.06% from its 52-week high.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GT Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.20% this year

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.09M, and float is at 27.63M with Short Float at 0.51%.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Breen Michael Martin, the company’s Executive Chairman/Interim CEO. SEC filings show that Breen Michael Martin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $0.50 per share for a total of $25000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.

GT Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Ohri Manu (CFO & Secretary) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $0.50 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the GTBP stock.

