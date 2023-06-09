Here are the top Institutional holders of PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) shares

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) is -14.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.05 and a high of $24.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PETS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.9% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.47% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.22, the stock is 0.13% and -0.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -2.75% at the moment leaves the stock -18.14% off its SMA200. PETS registered -31.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $103.09.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.67%, and is -1.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) has around 302 employees, a market worth around $312.16M and $256.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1268.33 and Fwd P/E is 22.06. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.33% and -36.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PetMed Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.90% this year

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.33M, and float is at 20.17M with Short Float at 23.30%.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) that is trading -25.93% down over the past 12 months and China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) that is -61.04% lower over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -25.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.