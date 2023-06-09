Here are the top Institutional holders of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) shares

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) is -34.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $1.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCRT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.27, the stock is 27.72% and 18.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -50.47% off its SMA200. RCRT registered -70.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.84.

The stock witnessed a 33.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.35%, and is 29.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.26% over the week and 19.94% over the month.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $5.34M and $21.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -82.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.91% and -84.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-153.70%).

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.00% this year

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.80M, and float is at 11.45M with Short Float at 2.65%.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roth Douglas, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Roth Douglas bought 4,762 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $0.97 per share for a total of $4619.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5175.0 shares.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Jennings Miles L (President and COO) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $0.91 per share for $2729.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.02 million shares of the RCRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Sohn Evan (CEO and Executive Chairman) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $0.90 for $2714.0. The insider now directly holds 247,090 shares of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT).