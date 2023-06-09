Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is 11.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.42 and a high of $17.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.26% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 30.53% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.81, the stock is 5.05% and 8.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 6.53% off its SMA200. DVAX registered -7.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.45.

The stock witnessed a 9.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.41%, and is 2.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has around 351 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $655.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.70. Profit margin for the company is 35.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.37% and -32.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.20%).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 258.10% this year

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.92M, and float is at 127.22M with Short Float at 14.43%.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hack Andrew A. F., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hack Andrew A. F. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $10.55 per share for a total of $10.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.92 million shares.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Novack David F (President & COO) sold a total of 17,515 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $10.90 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3187.0 shares of the DVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Burgess Justin (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 22,371 shares at an average price of $10.38 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 13.22% up over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is 53.61% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -27.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.