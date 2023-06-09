Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL)

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is -42.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.89 and a high of $7.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOSL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.8% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.8% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.48, the stock is 8.18% and -14.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -37.37% off its SMA200. FOSL registered -65.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$165.43.

The stock witnessed a -21.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.61%, and is 16.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.00% over the week and 10.39% over the month.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $120.33M and $1.63B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.22% and -66.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fossil Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -276.80% this year

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.84M, and float is at 46.78M with Short Float at 3.12%.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times.