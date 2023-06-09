Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR)

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) is -15.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.51 and a high of $9.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTTR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.84, the stock is 3.69% and 6.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 0.32% off its SMA200. WTTR registered -18.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.86.

The stock witnessed a 3.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.64%, and is 6.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $905.44M and $1.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.61 and Fwd P/E is 5.66. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.16% and -20.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 205.50% this year

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.62M, and float is at 74.67M with Short Float at 4.59%.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Szymanski Brian, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Szymanski Brian sold 2,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $8.35 per share for a total of $17952.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89422.0 shares.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -12.25% down over the past 12 months and Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is 3.67% higher over the same period. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is 3.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.