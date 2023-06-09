HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) is -75.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.76 and a high of $39.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMST stock was last observed hovering at around $6.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 23.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.89, the stock is 12.63% and -37.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -70.94% off its SMA200. HMST registered -82.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.25%.

The stock witnessed a 11.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.89%, and is 30.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.14% over the week and 9.12% over the month.

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) has around 920 employees, a market worth around $121.06M and $342.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.51 and Fwd P/E is 5.79. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.72% and -82.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.00%).

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HomeStreet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.00% this year

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.76M, and float is at 18.00M with Short Float at 4.91%.

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MICHEL JOHN, the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that MICHEL JOHN bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $5.99 per share for a total of $59880.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

HomeStreet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Hand Erik D (EVP, Mortgage Lending Director) bought a total of 3,167 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $6.25 per share for $19794.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12158.0 shares of the HMST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Endresen William (EVP, Comm’l RE & Capital Pres.) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $6.21 for $9315.0. The insider now directly holds 18,423 shares of HomeStreet Inc. (HMST).

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) that is trading -11.42% down over the past 12 months and Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) that is -9.94% lower over the same period.