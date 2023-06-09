Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is -6.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.08 and a high of $6.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $7.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.76% off the consensus price target high of $8.58 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 19.52% higher than the price target low of $5.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.74, the stock is 2.54% and -3.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -3.17% off its SMA200. HBM registered -22.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.38.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.38%, and is 7.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has around 2505 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.45 and Fwd P/E is 5.05. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.90% and -25.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.70% this year

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 262.03M, and float is at 261.63M with Short Float at 3.70%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is trading -8.77% down over the past 12 months and PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) that is -67.56% lower over the same period. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is 10.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.