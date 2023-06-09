Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Volatility At 2.36%, Should You Add A Position?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is 7.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.52 and a high of $253.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITW stock was last observed hovering at around $236.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $245.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.65% off the consensus price target high of $281.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -27.42% lower than the price target low of $186.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $237.01, the stock is 4.66% and 2.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 7.27% off its SMA200. ITW registered 12.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.49.

The stock witnessed a 3.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.95%, and is 6.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $69.77B and $16.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.72 and Fwd P/E is 22.93. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.59% and -6.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.20%).

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.70% this year

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 305.00M, and float is at 302.90M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANTI ERNEST SCOTT, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that SANTI ERNEST SCOTT sold 235,656 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $246.29 per share for a total of $58.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that O’HERLIHY CHRISTOPHER A (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 60,137 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $246.26 per share for $14.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40072.0 shares of the ITW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, SMITH DAVID BYRON JR (Director) acquired 1,390 shares at an average price of $221.81 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 118,994 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW).

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading -31.40% down over the past 12 months and Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) that is 5.59% higher over the same period. Amphenol Corporation (APH) is 10.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.