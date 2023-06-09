Kennametal Inc. (KMT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is 20.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.21 and a high of $30.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KMT stock was last observed hovering at around $28.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.06% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -52.79% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.03, the stock is 11.15% and 10.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 12.88% off its SMA200. KMT registered 1.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.77.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.75%, and is 14.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) has around 8732 employees, a market worth around $2.16B and $2.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.25 and Fwd P/E is 15.52. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.64% and -5.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kennametal Inc. (KMT) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kennametal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 166.90% this year

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.61M, and float is at 79.88M with Short Float at 7.40%.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Kennametal Inc. (KMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Witt John Wayne, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Witt John Wayne sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $29.61 per share for a total of $23692.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Kennametal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Witt John Wayne (Vice President) sold a total of 730 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $29.00 per share for $21170.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 800.0 shares of the KMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Witt John Wayne (Vice President) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $25.50 for $17850.0. The insider now directly holds 1,530 shares of Kennametal Inc. (KMT).

Kennametal Inc. (KMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) that is trading 35.83% up over the past 12 months and MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) that is 11.12% higher over the same period. SPX Technologies Inc. (SPXC) is 56.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.