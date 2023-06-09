Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is 5.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.50 and a high of $11.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LADR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.52% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -5.6% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.56, the stock is 9.63% and 12.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 4.03% off its SMA200. LADR registered -2.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.13%.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.64%, and is 9.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $548.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.10 and Fwd P/E is 8.42. Profit margin for the company is 26.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.16% and -9.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ladder Capital Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 149.10% this year

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.49M, and float is at 112.73M with Short Float at 3.46%.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is trading -35.02% down over the past 12 months and Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) that is -27.47% lower over the same period. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) is -10.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.