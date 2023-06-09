LendingClub Corporation (LC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is 6.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.30 and a high of $16.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -3.78% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.34, the stock is 15.60% and 25.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -2.49% off its SMA200. LC registered -43.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.30%.

The stock witnessed a 36.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.08%, and is 12.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) has around 1585 employees, a market worth around $942.31M and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.75 and Fwd P/E is 13.17. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.14% and -42.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LendingClub Corporation (LC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LendingClub Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.90% this year

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.91M, and float is at 101.99M with Short Float at 5.06%.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at LendingClub Corporation (LC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cutler Stephen M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cutler Stephen M bought 7,407 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $6.75 per share for a total of $49997.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14806.0 shares.

LendingClub Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Cutler Stephen M (Director) bought a total of 7,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $6.80 per share for $49299.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7399.0 shares of the LC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, ARMSTRONG ANNIE (Chief Risk Officer) disposed off 38,322 shares at an average price of $10.08 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 165,435 shares of LendingClub Corporation (LC).