LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) is 70.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LFST stock was last observed hovering at around $8.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $9.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 6.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.43, the stock is 1.66% and 5.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 27.38% off its SMA200. LFST registered 12.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$33.22.

The stock witnessed a 0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.60%, and is 1.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has around 5961 employees, a market worth around $3.12B and $909.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.76% and -19.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.70%).

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.20% this year

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 360.90M, and float is at 317.91M with Short Float at 2.52%.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mullins Kevin Michael, the company’s Chief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Mullins Kevin Michael sold 69,734 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $7.61 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.44 million shares.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Qureshi Danish J. () sold a total of 8,775 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $7.62 per share for $66866.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.66 million shares of the LFST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Patel-Dunn Anisha (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 7,319 shares at an average price of $7.62 for $55771.0. The insider now directly holds 279,657 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST).