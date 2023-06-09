Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Volatility At 4.17%, Should You Add A Position?

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) is 14.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.10 and a high of $68.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LNW stock was last observed hovering at around $66.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.59% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -45.59% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.97, the stock is 9.33% and 10.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 15.46% off its SMA200. LNW registered 20.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.39.

The stock witnessed a 11.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.93%, and is 11.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $5.87B and $2.61B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.53. Distance from 52-week low is 67.01% and -2.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Light & Wonder Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.30% this year

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.00M, and float is at 90.09M with Short Float at 4.87%.

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Odell Jamie, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Odell Jamie bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $58.90 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Light & Wonder Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that Odell Jamie (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $59.06 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the LNW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 65,000 shares at an average price of $64.07 for $4.16 million. The insider now directly holds 9,079,617 shares of Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW).

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) that is trading 32.07% up over the past 12 months and PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) that is -22.42% lower over the same period.