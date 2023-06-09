LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) is -21.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.15 and a high of $19.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LXU stock was last observed hovering at around $10.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.29% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -4.9% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.49, the stock is 10.87% and 10.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -18.51% off its SMA200. LXU registered -44.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.25.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.17%, and is 9.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has around 571 employees, a market worth around $780.56M and $883.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.72 and Fwd P/E is 10.52. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.71% and -44.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.60%).

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LSB Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 160.80% this year

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.81M, and float is at 56.49M with Short Float at 3.65%.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LSB Funding LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LSB Funding LLC sold 15,977,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $12.99 per share for a total of $207.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.67 million shares.

LSB Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that LSB Funding LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $12.32 per share for $7.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.65 million shares of the LXU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, SBT Investors LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 600,000 shares at an average price of $12.32 for $7.39 million. The insider now directly holds 17,453,398 shares of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU).

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 8.66% up over the past 12 months and Lennox International Inc. (LII) that is 42.71% higher over the same period. AAON Inc. (AAON) is 71.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.