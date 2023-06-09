Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is -4.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.01 and a high of $142.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MHK stock was last observed hovering at around $101.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.21% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.0% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -3.16% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.00, the stock is 2.08% and 0.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing -3.17% at the moment leaves the stock -4.05% off its SMA200. MHK registered -30.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.16.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.20%, and is 6.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) has around 40900 employees, a market worth around $5.97B and $11.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.46. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.62% and -31.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mohawk Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.40% this year

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.58M, and float is at 52.50M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HELEN SUZANNE L, the company’s Possible Member of Group. SEC filings show that HELEN SUZANNE L sold 4,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $103.23 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13453.0 shares.

Mohawk Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Patton Rodney David (VP BUSINESS STRATEGY) sold a total of 1,261 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $107.15 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12109.0 shares of the MHK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, HELEN SUZANNE L (Possible Member of Group) disposed off 2,700 shares at an average price of $116.40 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 14,353 shares of Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK).