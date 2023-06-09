Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) is 22.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.81 and a high of $49.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COOP stock was last observed hovering at around $48.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.28% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -2.29% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.10, the stock is 7.04% and 10.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 13.31% off its SMA200. COOP registered 10.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.22.

The stock witnessed a 15.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.64%, and is 5.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $3.27B and $1.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.91 and Fwd P/E is 7.27. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.11% and -0.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.00% this year

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.01M, and float is at 65.81M with Short Float at 4.50%.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bray Jesse K, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bray Jesse K sold 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $46.38 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that Bray Jesse K (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $46.59 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the COOP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Bray Jesse K (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 21,000 shares at an average price of $38.88 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 624,871 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP).