New Big Money Means Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is -0.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $297.66 and a high of $496.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHTR stock was last observed hovering at around $336.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $437.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.78% off the consensus price target high of $620.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -23.14% lower than the price target low of $273.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $336.18, the stock is 0.39% and -1.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -6.70% off its SMA200. CHTR registered -30.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.12.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.99%, and is 2.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has around 101700 employees, a market worth around $50.42B and $54.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.02 and Fwd P/E is 8.61. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.94% and -32.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Charter Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.60% this year

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.44M, and float is at 99.13M with Short Float at 9.02%.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rutledge Thomas, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Rutledge Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $383.64 per share for a total of $11.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17493.0 shares.

Charter Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Miron Steven A (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $384.35 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9173.0 shares of the CHTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Zinterhofer Eric Louis (Director) acquired 27,202 shares at an average price of $374.04 for $10.17 million. The insider now directly holds 46,901 shares of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR).

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading 106.12% up over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -14.16% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -5.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.