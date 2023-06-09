New Big Money Means Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) is -1.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.35 and a high of $35.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRVN stock was last observed hovering at around $27.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.94% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 13.19% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.91, the stock is 2.70% and -5.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -8.17% off its SMA200. DRVN registered -9.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.56.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.44%, and is 9.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $4.37B and $2.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 121.22 and Fwd P/E is 18.00. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.25% and -24.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 342.80% this year

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.78M, and float is at 61.96M with Short Float at 4.71%.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fitzpatrick Jonathan G., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Fitzpatrick Jonathan G. bought 42,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $23.76 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.33 million shares.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Ferrera Gary W (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $24.23 per share for $96920.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63101.0 shares of the DRVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, ARONSON NEAL K (Director) disposed off 7,000,000 shares at an average price of $32.19 for $225.33 million. The insider now directly holds 32,758,952 shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN).

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genuine Parts Company (GPC) that is trading 9.47% up over the past 12 months and Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) that is 13.98% higher over the same period. Monro Inc. (MNRO) is -6.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.