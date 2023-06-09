New Big Money Means Revvity Inc. (RVTY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) is -20.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.17 and a high of $170.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RVTY stock was last observed hovering at around $114.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.41% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.44% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 7.12% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.45, the stock is -4.62% and -11.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -2.97% at the moment leaves the stock -15.07% off its SMA200. RVTY registered -26.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.77.

The stock witnessed a -10.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.76%, and is -3.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) has around 16700 employees, a market worth around $14.03B and $2.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.09 and Fwd P/E is 19.10. Distance from 52-week low is -1.52% and -34.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revvity Inc. (RVTY) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revvity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.80% this year

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.28M, and float is at 125.09M with Short Float at 2.45%.

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Revvity Inc. (RVTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 26 times.

Revvity Inc. (RVTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -12.25% down over the past 12 months and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) that is 20.23% higher over the same period. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is -11.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.