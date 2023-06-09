New Big Money Means The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is 3.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.60 and a high of $39.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LOVE stock was last observed hovering at around $23.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.55% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 38.68% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.69, the stock is -1.44% and -12.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing -1.86% at the moment leaves the stock -9.51% off its SMA200. LOVE registered -40.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.18.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.11%, and is 5.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.81% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) has around 769 employees, a market worth around $319.93M and $651.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.75 and Fwd P/E is 7.63. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.92% and -43.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Lovesac Company (LOVE) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Lovesac Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.10% this year

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.22M, and float is at 13.47M with Short Float at 34.82%.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at The Lovesac Company (LOVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Leite Sharon M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Leite Sharon M bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $28.55 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6638.0 shares.

The Lovesac Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Romig Shirley (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $28.73 per share for $71825.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6861.0 shares of the LOVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Nelson Shawn David (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $28.97 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 55,795 shares of The Lovesac Company (LOVE).

The Lovesac Company (LOVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) that is trading 0.34% up over the past 12 months. Wayfair Inc. (W) is -3.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.