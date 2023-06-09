New Big Money Means The Timken Company (TKR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) is 18.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.85 and a high of $89.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TKR stock was last observed hovering at around $83.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.19% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -2.16% lower than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.77, the stock is 11.49% and 9.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 13.45% off its SMA200. TKR registered 29.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.66.

The stock witnessed a 11.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.50%, and is 14.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

The Timken Company (TKR) has around 19404 employees, a market worth around $5.66B and $4.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.97 and Fwd P/E is 11.34. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.74% and -6.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

The Timken Company (TKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Timken Company (TKR) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Timken Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year

The Timken Company (TKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.50M, and float is at 63.51M with Short Float at 2.32%.

The Timken Company (TKR) Insider Activity

A total of 108 insider transactions have happened at The Timken Company (TKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kyle Richard G, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Kyle Richard G sold 24,432 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $74.64 per share for a total of $1.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

The Timken Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Kyle Richard G (President and CEO) sold a total of 23,232 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $73.77 per share for $1.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the TKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Kyle Richard G (President and CEO) disposed off 24,851 shares at an average price of $73.74 for $1.83 million. The insider now directly holds 383,082 shares of The Timken Company (TKR).

The Timken Company (TKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -38.81% down over the past 12 months.