New Big Money Means United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is -20.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.37 and a high of $39.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UCBI stock was last observed hovering at around $26.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.42% off the consensus price target high of $35.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 7.48% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.83, the stock is 16.12% and 8.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -15.40% off its SMA200. UCBI registered -16.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.24%.

The stock witnessed a 24.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.88%, and is 15.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.22% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) has around 3052 employees, a market worth around $2.89B and $921.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.29 and Fwd P/E is 10.02. Distance from 52-week low is 31.71% and -32.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Community Banks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.00% this year

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.45M, and float is at 105.58M with Short Float at 3.52%.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRADSHAW RICHARD, the company’s EVP, CHIEF BANKING OFFICER. SEC filings show that BRADSHAW RICHARD sold 649 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $38.52 per share for a total of $24999.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69514.0 shares.

United Community Banks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that DANIELS KENNETH L (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $28.20 per share for $14100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13299.0 shares of the UCBI stock.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) that is trading -20.36% down over the past 12 months and American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) that is -14.36% lower over the same period.