New Big Money Means WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) is 24.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $99.00 and a high of $175.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WCC stock was last observed hovering at around $153.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.04% off its average median price target of $186.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.88% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 8.44% higher than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $155.66, the stock is 13.83% and 12.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 13.85% off its SMA200. WCC registered 8.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.20.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.42%, and is 14.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $7.44B and $22.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.96 and Fwd P/E is 8.31. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.23% and -11.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WESCO International Inc. (WCC) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WESCO International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.50% this year

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.00M, and float is at 37.09M with Short Float at 4.11%.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at WESCO International Inc. (WCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schulz David S., the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Schulz David S. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $167.07 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

WESCO International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Squires Nelson John III (EVP & GM, EES) sold a total of 613 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $171.16 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73021.0 shares of the WCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Squires Nelson John III (EVP & GM, EES) disposed off 4,665 shares at an average price of $170.25 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 73,198 shares of WESCO International Inc. (WCC).

WESCO International Inc. (WCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is trading 39.00% up over the past 12 months and Avnet Inc. (AVT) that is -4.71% lower over the same period. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) is 11.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.