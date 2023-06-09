New Big Money Means Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is 1.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.10 and a high of $178.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WHR stock was last observed hovering at around $145.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.06% off its average median price target of $142.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.58% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -59.91% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $143.92, the stock is 8.14% and 7.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 1.54% off its SMA200. WHR registered -16.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.66.

The stock witnessed a 5.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.20%, and is 9.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has around 61000 employees, a market worth around $7.63B and $19.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.05. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.97% and -19.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.30%).

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Whirlpool Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -196.60% this year

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.80M, and float is at 53.52M with Short Float at 8.09%.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Puente Juan Carlos, the company’s EVP & PRES. WHIRLPOOL LAR. SEC filings show that Puente Juan Carlos sold 420 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $134.16 per share for a total of $56347.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17699.0 shares.

Whirlpool Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Conley Christopher S (Vice President and Controller) sold a total of 1,535 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $147.20 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2384.0 shares of the WHR stock.