New Big Money Means Yelp Inc. (YELP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is 29.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.30 and a high of $39.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YELP stock was last observed hovering at around $36.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.51% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -36.42% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.47, the stock is 7.88% and 14.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -2.42% at the moment leaves the stock 12.94% off its SMA200. YELP registered 12.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 23.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.25.

The stock witnessed a 27.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.44%, and is 6.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $1.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.66 and Fwd P/E is 24.94. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.20% and -9.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yelp Inc. (YELP) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yelp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.90% this year

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.82M, and float is at 66.23M with Short Float at 4.79%.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Yelp Inc. (YELP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eaton Sam, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Eaton Sam sold 486 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $33.08 per share for a total of $16077.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Yelp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Nachman Joseph R (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $33.68 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the YELP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Eaton Sam (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 10,181 shares at an average price of $32.31 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 216,165 shares of Yelp Inc. (YELP).

Yelp Inc. (YELP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) that is trading -74.57% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 4.26% higher over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is 35.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.