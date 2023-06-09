News Corporation (NWS) Volatility At 2.00%, Should You Add A Position?

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) is 4.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.15 and a high of $21.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NWS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -93.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -93.3% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.33, the stock is 4.25% and 8.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 8.35% off its SMA200. NWS registered 8.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.73.

The stock witnessed a 13.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.65%, and is 2.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

News Corporation (NWS) has around 25500 employees, a market worth around $11.00B and $10.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.02. Distance from 52-week low is 27.59% and -11.57% from its 52-week high.

News Corporation (NWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for News Corporation (NWS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

News Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.

News Corporation (NWS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.52M, and float is at 114.84M with Short Float at 2.04%.

News Corporation (NWS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at News Corporation (NWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pitofsky David B, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Pitofsky David B sold 23,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $17.23 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63956.0 shares.

News Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Pitofsky David B (General Counsel) sold a total of 82,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $18.73 per share for $1.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87706.0 shares of the NWS stock.

News Corporation (NWS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading 4.64% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 4.26% higher over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is 1.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.