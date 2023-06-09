Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is 9.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.79 and a high of $37.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OMI stock was last observed hovering at around $21.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.13% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -33.31% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.33, the stock is 6.49% and 25.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 8.63% off its SMA200. OMI registered -38.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.44.

The stock witnessed a 21.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.58%, and is 3.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has around 13400 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $10.07B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.00. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.92% and -42.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owens & Minor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.00% this year

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.18M, and float is at 73.91M with Short Float at 7.00%.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pesicka Edward A, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Pesicka Edward A sold 118,927 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $21.56 per share for a total of $2.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.02 million shares.

Owens & Minor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Pesicka Edward A (President & CEO) sold a total of 118,927 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $20.86 per share for $2.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.14 million shares of the OMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Lowry Michael Wayne (SVP, Corporate Controller) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $21.11 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 80,360 shares of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI).

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading -30.54% down over the past 12 months and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) that is 17.98% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -10.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.