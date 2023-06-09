Planet Labs PBC (PL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is 12.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.29 and a high of $7.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 10.91% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.90, the stock is 12.12% and 18.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.87 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 1.77% off its SMA200. PL registered -14.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.12.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 25.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.39%, and is 6.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) has around 930 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $191.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -84.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.94% and -34.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.60%).

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Planet Labs PBC (PL) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.19M, and float is at 241.19M with Short Float at 3.60%.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Ashley F., the company’s CFO & COO. SEC filings show that Johnson Ashley F. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $2500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.93 million shares.

Planet Labs PBC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Johnson Ashley F. (CFO & COO) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $4.60 per share for $4600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.94 million shares of the PL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Johnson Ashley F. (CFO & COO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $4.10 for $4100.0. The insider now directly holds 939,154 shares of Planet Labs PBC (PL).