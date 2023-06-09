PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX: PLM) is -63.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $3.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $0.97, the stock is -35.10% and -44.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -19.57% at the moment leaves the stock -61.56% off its SMA200. PLM registered -67.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.37%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.32.

The stock witnessed a -40.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.69%, and is -27.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.17% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -16.82% and -71.63% from its 52-week high.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.70% this year

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.71M, and float is at 29.05M with Short Float at 1.25%.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) that is trading -22.30% down over the past 12 months and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is -8.77% lower over the same period.