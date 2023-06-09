ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) is -17.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.87 and a high of $24.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.83% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.67% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.45, the stock is 9.90% and -10.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 4.26% at the moment leaves the stock -23.01% off its SMA200. PRA registered -35.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.04.

The stock witnessed a -23.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.31%, and is 17.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) has around 1083 employees, a market worth around $750.10M and $1.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.09. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.74% and -41.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProAssurance Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.30% this year

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.96M, and float is at 53.16M with Short Float at 1.71%.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 29 times.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 16.20% up over the past 12 months and W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) that is -19.56% lower over the same period. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is -2.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.