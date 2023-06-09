ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) is -49.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.01 and a high of $27.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACDC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.82% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -6.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.80, the stock is 10.81% and 9.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 5.09% at the moment leaves the stock -30.38% off its SMA200. ACDC registered -43.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.96.

The stock witnessed a 20.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.88%, and is 9.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has around 3664 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $2.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.39 and Fwd P/E is 3.74. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.06% and -52.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-148.90%).

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProFrac Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.50M, and float is at 22.66M with Short Float at 15.81%.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klein Heather N, the company’s Chief Administrative Officer. SEC filings show that Klein Heather N sold 25,444 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66199.0 shares.

ProFrac Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Willette Robert J (CLO, CCO & Secretary) sold a total of 23,918 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $12.00 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the ACDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, THRC Holdings, LP (10% Owner) acquired 61,843 shares at an average price of $11.60 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 70,849,573 shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC).