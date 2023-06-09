Republic Services Inc. (RSG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is 11.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $119.72 and a high of $149.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RSG stock was last observed hovering at around $141.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.59% off its average median price target of $153.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.03% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -1.01% lower than the price target low of $142.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $143.44, the stock is -0.60% and 1.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 6.21% off its SMA200. RSG registered 5.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.07.

The stock witnessed a -2.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.78%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.21% over the month.

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $44.81B and $14.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.93 and Fwd P/E is 24.52. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.81% and -3.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Republic Services Inc. (RSG) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Republic Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.10% this year

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 316.70M, and float is at 276.85M with Short Float at 0.86%.

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Republic Services Inc. (RSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Collins Tomago, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Collins Tomago sold 1,545 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $130.77 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10604.0 shares.

Republic Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Weymouth Katharine (Director) sold a total of 4,304 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $133.56 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Kirk Jennifer M (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $129.60 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 4,449 shares of Republic Services Inc. (RSG).

Republic Services Inc. (RSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Waste Management Inc. (WM) that is trading 1.74% up over the past 12 months and Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is 3.67% higher over the same period. Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is 3.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.