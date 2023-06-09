Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) is -48.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $5.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SECO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $1359.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.93% off the consensus price target high of $1359.01 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.93% higher than the price target low of $1359.01 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.96, the stock is 11.26% and 10.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 16.50% at the moment leaves the stock -52.75% off its SMA200. SECO registered -59.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.15.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.65%, and is 20.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.25% over the week and 11.73% over the month.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has around 509 employees, a market worth around $6.73M and $390.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.83% and -80.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.30%).

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Secoo Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -577.90% this year

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.07M, and float is at 5.75M with Short Float at 4.95%.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tapestry Inc. (TPR) that is trading 21.93% up over the past 12 months and Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) that is -59.95% lower over the same period.