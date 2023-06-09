The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Volatility At 11.18%, Should You Add A Position?

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) is -50.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.27 and a high of $57.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLCE stock was last observed hovering at around $18.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.93% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 9.55% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.09, the stock is -13.41% and -35.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock -50.30% off its SMA200. PLCE registered -61.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$706.02.

The stock witnessed a -33.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.58%, and is 25.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.18% over the week and 7.90% over the month.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $205.68M and $1.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.29. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.77% and -68.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Children’s Place Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.70% this year

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.94M, and float is at 11.60M with Short Float at 27.79%.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BACHMAN JOHN E., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BACHMAN JOHN E. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $38.50 per share for a total of $57750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20182.0 shares.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carter’s Inc. (CRI) that is trading -14.25% down over the past 12 months and The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is -10.41% lower over the same period. Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is 47.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.