Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) is -25.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.88 and a high of $34.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VBTX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.24% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.9% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.81, the stock is 21.24% and 19.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -18.45% off its SMA200. VBTX registered -40.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.40%.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 30.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.22%, and is 16.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) has around 763 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $538.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.52 and Fwd P/E is 7.03. Profit margin for the company is 28.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.85% and -40.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veritex Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.15M, and float is at 52.22M with Short Float at 6.17%.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WILLIAM FALLON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILLIAM FALLON bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $15.68 per share for a total of $31360.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15713.0 shares.

Veritex Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that Morrison Gregory B (Director) bought a total of 1,420 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $17.71 per share for $25148.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25302.0 shares of the VBTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Huddleston Gordon (Director) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $22.18 for $2218.0. The insider now directly holds 100 shares of Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX).

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) that is trading 22.33% up over the past 12 months and Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) that is -43.59% lower over the same period.