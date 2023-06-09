Which institution holds the most shares in Arrival (ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is -66.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $96.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARVL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $2.68, the stock is -11.49% and -27.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -9.76% at the moment leaves the stock -86.76% off its SMA200. ARVL registered -96.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.59%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.08.

The stock witnessed a 19.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.49%, and is -27.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.70% over the week and 17.08% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 65.43% and -97.21% from its 52-week high.

Arrival (ARVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrival (ARVL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrival is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -830.00% this year

Arrival (ARVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.77M, and float is at 6.90M with Short Float at 28.77%.