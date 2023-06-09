Which institution holds the most shares in Cactus Inc. (WHD)

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) is -19.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.36 and a high of $58.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WHD stock was last observed hovering at around $37.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.06% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.44% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.5% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.60, the stock is 16.11% and 5.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 8.15% at the moment leaves the stock -10.95% off its SMA200. WHD registered -27.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.64.

The stock witnessed a 6.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.96%, and is 23.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $770.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.36 and Fwd P/E is 13.16. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.44% and -30.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.50%).

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cactus Inc. (WHD) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cactus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.30% this year

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.43M, and float is at 64.04M with Short Float at 3.29%.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Cactus Inc. (WHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Donna L, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Anderson Donna L sold 2,985 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $47.83 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3262.0 shares.