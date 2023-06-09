Which institution holds the most shares in Express Inc. (EXPR)

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is -40.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $2.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXPR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 69.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.61, the stock is -14.68% and -20.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -7.51% at the moment leaves the stock -43.25% off its SMA200. EXPR registered -77.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.32.

The stock witnessed a -27.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.52%, and is 2.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.87% over the week and 7.94% over the month.

Express Inc. (EXPR) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $42.96M and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.19. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.82% and -78.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (74.80%).

Express Inc. (EXPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Express Inc. (EXPR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year

Express Inc. (EXPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.55M, and float is at 65.35M with Short Float at 12.20%.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Express Inc. (EXPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHMIDMAN YEHUDA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHMIDMAN YEHUDA bought 5,434,783 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $4.60 per share for a total of $25.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.43 million shares.

Express Inc. (EXPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading -10.41% down over the past 12 months and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) that is 73.19% higher over the same period. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is 10.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.