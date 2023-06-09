Which institution holds the most shares in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) is -10.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.61 and a high of $15.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ULCC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.68% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 8.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.18, the stock is 11.29% and 3.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -15.78% off its SMA200. ULCC registered -11.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.74.

The stock witnessed a 12.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.59%, and is 11.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has around 6470 employees, a market worth around $1.81B and $3.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.33 and Fwd P/E is 6.13. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.63% and -39.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.90%).

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.80% this year

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 218.18M, and float is at 215.14M with Short Float at 1.70%.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Biffle Barry, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Biffle Barry sold 62,297 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $9.25 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Biffle Barry (President & CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $9.26 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the ULCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Biffle Barry (President & CEO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $9.35 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 1,069,956 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC).