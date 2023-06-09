Which institution holds the most shares in Graco Inc. (GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) is 23.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.48 and a high of $82.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GGG stock was last observed hovering at around $82.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.87% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -10.56% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.92, the stock is 6.47% and 10.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 19.95% off its SMA200. GGG registered 29.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.19.

The stock witnessed a 6.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.00%, and is 7.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Graco Inc. (GGG) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $13.50B and $2.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.19 and Fwd P/E is 26.03. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.81% and 0.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

Graco Inc. (GGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Graco Inc. (GGG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Graco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.70% this year

Graco Inc. (GGG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.02M, and float is at 166.97M with Short Float at 1.45%.

Graco Inc. (GGG) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Graco Inc. (GGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Jeffrey P., the company’s President, Electric Motor Div. SEC filings show that Johnson Jeffrey P. sold 15,252 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $78.55 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30835.0 shares.

Graco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Johnson Jeffrey P. (President, Electric Motor Div) sold a total of 10,315 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $78.72 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30835.0 shares of the GGG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Johnson Jeffrey P. (President, Electric Motor Div) disposed off 6,463 shares at an average price of $78.52 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 30,835 shares of Graco Inc. (GGG).

Graco Inc. (GGG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 5.40% up over the past 12 months and Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) that is -31.17% lower over the same period. ITT Inc. (ITT) is 14.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.