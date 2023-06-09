Which institution holds the most shares in Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) is -65.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $3.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLGN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 17.24% higher than the price target low of $0.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.24, the stock is -8.91% and -11.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.86 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -73.79% off its SMA200. HLGN registered -93.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.60.

The stock witnessed a -18.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.87%, and is -4.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.61% over the week and 8.91% over the month.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $45.67M and $12.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.54% and -93.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.10%).

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.10% this year

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 196.90M, and float is at 157.25M with Short Float at 6.21%.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GROSS WILLIAM, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GROSS WILLIAM sold 210,239 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $0.24 per share for a total of $50457.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.67 million shares.

Heliogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that GROSS WILLIAM (10% Owner) sold a total of 91,463 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $0.25 per share for $22866.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.67 million shares of the HLGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Nant Capital, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 158,355 shares at an average price of $0.24 for $38749.0. The insider now directly holds 26,400,113 shares of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN).