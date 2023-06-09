Which institution holds the most shares in ITT Inc. (ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is 6.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.77 and a high of $95.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITT stock was last observed hovering at around $86.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $100.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.15% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 8.94% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.51, the stock is 6.58% and 4.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 6.72% off its SMA200. ITT registered 14.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.02.

The stock witnessed a 5.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.50%, and is 10.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

ITT Inc. (ITT) has around 10300 employees, a market worth around $6.75B and $3.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.27 and Fwd P/E is 15.77. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.66% and -9.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

ITT Inc. (ITT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ITT Inc. (ITT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ITT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.90% this year

ITT Inc. (ITT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.60M, and float is at 82.25M with Short Float at 1.14%.

ITT Inc. (ITT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at ITT Inc. (ITT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flynn Ryan F., the company’s SVP & President, CCT. SEC filings show that Flynn Ryan F. sold 2,197 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $87.22 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16547.0 shares.

ITT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Caprais Emmanuel (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,772 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $73.50 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13818.0 shares of the ITT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth (SVP, General Counsel) disposed off 3,206 shares at an average price of $81.95 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 53,477 shares of ITT Inc. (ITT).

ITT Inc. (ITT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 5.40% up over the past 12 months and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) that is 25.40% higher over the same period. Flowserve Corporation (FLS) is 14.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.