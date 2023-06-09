Which institution holds the most shares in Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) is -39.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $21.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.58% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -101.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.06, the stock is 17.33% and 3.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -40.28% off its SMA200. OPI registered -62.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.84.

The stock witnessed a 28.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.76%, and is 14.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 56.76. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.66% and -61.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Office Properties Income Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.40% this year

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.34M, and float is at 47.63M with Short Float at 10.98%.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.