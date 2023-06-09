Which institution holds the most shares in PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) is -35.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.43 and a high of $8.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLBY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.84% higher than the price target low of $1.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is 9.53% and 4.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 4.12% at the moment leaves the stock -39.04% off its SMA200. PLBY registered -79.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.89.

The stock witnessed a -2.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.06%, and is 22.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.03% over the week and 8.34% over the month.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has around 497 employees, a market worth around $128.59M and $249.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.78% and -80.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.40%).

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PLBY Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.30% this year

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.16M, and float is at 43.53M with Short Float at 17.73%.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kohn Bernhard L III, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that Kohn Bernhard L III sold 24,326 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $1.63 per share for a total of $39651.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.39 million shares.

PLBY Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Riley Christopher (General Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 8,528 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $1.60 per share for $13670.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the PLBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Beuting Florus (CAO & Treasurer) disposed off 4,174 shares at an average price of $1.57 for $6545.0. The insider now directly holds 50,761 shares of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY).