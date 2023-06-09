Which institution holds the most shares in SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) is -7.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.78 and a high of $20.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SSRM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $21.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.19% off the consensus price target high of $27.59 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 18.51% higher than the price target low of $17.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.57, the stock is -5.90% and -5.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -2.41% off its SMA200. SSRM registered -28.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.82.

The stock witnessed a -15.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.60%, and is -4.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $3.05B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.01 and Fwd P/E is 16.01. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.01% and -29.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SSR Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.50% this year

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.78M, and float is at 203.93M with Short Float at 3.51%.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Anglin Arthur Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Anglin Arthur Michael bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $16.23 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52306.0 shares.

SSR Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Farid Fady Adel Edward (Chief Corp Development Officer) sold a total of 2,955 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $13.31 per share for $39331.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SSRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, White Alison Lynn (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,439 shares at an average price of $13.31 for $32463.0. The insider now directly holds 66,077 shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM).

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 10.78% up over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -21.52% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -33.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.